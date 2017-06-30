I’ve owned an Echo Dot for about six months now and can’t imagine living without it. Alexa controls my lights and heating, updates me on the weather each morning and acts as a DJ. She occasionally even gives a useful response to a question. And now she’s available wherever I am.

This isn’t quite a first for Alexa, but it’s close. While Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana and Google’s nameless Assistant have all lived inside phones and tablets for years, in the UK at least Alexa has been restricted to the non-portable Echo and Echo Dot, the non-portable new Fire TV Stick, and a limited number of phones, among them the Huawei Mate 9 and HTC U11. And useful though Alexa is, you’re not going to buy a £600 phone just so you can get a mobile version of her.

In truth you probably wouldn’t buy a £50 tablet just so you can get her either, but it’s a nice bonus to have. But do bear in mind that Amazon has updated all older Fire tablets back to the 2014 models so that they also now have this functionality, so it’s not in itself a reason to upgrade to the 2017 version.

The good news is that Alexa can do everything here that she can in her Echo guise, making the Fire 7 an easy and cheap way to get a multi-room Alexa setup. The bad news is that she won’t do your bidding via voice command alone: you have to first hold down the home key.

This isn’t a disaster, as you’ll often have your tablet in your hands when you want to ask her to do something anyway, and it’s therefore particularly suited to opening apps or voice searching for info on the web - especially as it'll present results to you in handy cards rather than just speaking to you. However, I still found asking my Echo Dot to be more user-friendly than picking up the tablet and fiddling with the buttons.

Basically, if you don’t already have an Echo device and want a new tablet, the Fire 7 will give you a two-for-one deal. But if you don’t need a tablet, you’re still much better off buying an Echo Dot, which is itself a mere £50 too.