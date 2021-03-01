Setting up your Echo Show 10 is a bit different to previous Echo Show devices. You’ll still be adding it it to your Alexa app, adding services and selecting the content you want the screen to show you as you go about your day. But this time there’s something called Device Mapping too, which is where you determine the device’s range of motion depending on where it’s going to live, as well as setting an idle position.

It doesn't take long and acts as a good demonstration of what the newest Echo is capable of, but Amazon recommends you repeat the process each time you move it. If the Echo Show 10 collides with something, it’ll tell you to move the guilty object. Motion is turned on by default, but you can change this in the settings, and you’re only ever an “Alexa, stop following me” from halting the Echo Show 10.

It works like this: when you say the wake word, the device will swivel (as long as it’s within its designated zone of motion) to face you, and follow your movements from then on. If you’re on a group call, following a recipe on BBC Good Food or watching a show on Netflix or Prime Video, it’ll move with you without being told. This might all sound a bit creepy, but it’s less so when you know the process.

The Echo Show 10 uses a combination of computer vision and echolocation to keep track of where you are, so it’s not looking for your face. All the processing is done locally on the device and then deleted after the interaction, Amazon says, so nothing visual gets sent to the cloud such as voice commands. And it works really well most of the time; smooth, totally silent and rarely unable to locate you (a message pops up on the screen if you move out of the motion zone). We have encountered what we presume are some early performance bugs, but each time this happens you can tell the device, and it’ll hopefully stop happening after a few firmware updates.

The Echo Show 10 only rotates when you’ve shown it that you’ve actually moved to a new position too, so it’s not going to spin wildly every time you reach for the black pepper. If it does get confused by your jumpiness, you can just call it back to the right place.

The motion makes video calling on the Echo Show 10 much better than it was before, as the camera can pan and zoom to keep you in frame. Bear in mind that the person you’re calling will also need either an Echo Show or the Alexa app to pick up, and you’ll need to add them as a contact. Skype is supported for group calls, but no sign of Zoom integration in the UK, which is a shame.

The camera can also be used to turn the Echo Show 10 as a smart camera. Once you’ve enabled Home Monitoring on the device settings and selected it as a camera in the Alexa app on your phone, you can access a live feed and even rotate the display remotely to see more of the room. You just need your phone to be connected to the internet. Don’t think of this as a security camera stand-in though; when you start viewing the camera feed a message will pop up on the Echo Show saying someone is using it, and you can’t disable it. No covert snooping here.

Otherwise, the Echo Show 10 functions in much the same way as its forerunners. You can ask it questions, control connected smart home devices, check the news and listen to music. There are 100,000 skills, some useful, (many) others so useless that it’s actually quite puzzling. Our most used feature remains the timer, which was probably about as exciting to read as it was to write.

The home screen can be customised so it cycles through weather updates, your photos and visual news headlines for trending stories, and keeps you up to date with your football team’s latest results. As a Spurs fan, this writer already has a volatile relationship with that particular feature.

We like how the Echo Show 10 regularly suggests recipes too, especially useful over the last 12 months. A tweaked interface now shows you more information at once than on previous versions, but day-to-day it’s largely the same user experience.

A host of music streaming services are supported, including Apple Music, Spotify and, obviously, Amazon’s own. On the video side, you’ve got Netflix and Prime Video built in, but no iPlayer or Disney+. YouTube is possible but only through the Silk or Firefox browsers.