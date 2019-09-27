When it comes to weather forecasts, smart home conducting and pointless pub trivia, Amazon’s Echo speakers are peerless. But with the possible exception of the pricier Echo Plus, they don’t have the sonic muscles to do your music justice.
That changes with the Echo Studio. By far the company’s most powerful Echo device to date, the Studio is full to bursting with speakers, and it’s the first smart speaker capable of delivering 3D audio by utilising Dolby Atmos and Sony's lesser known 360 Reality Audio to bring added depth and height to your tunes. In theory, you're listening to albums as the recording artist intended. Quite ambitious for a £190 device.
Granted, there aren’t many songs that support the format yet, and you’ll need to subscribe to the new Amazon Music HD service (yep, another one) to experience it, but even on its own the studio is a room-filling monster of a speaker that’s more than capable of giving the likes of Sonos’ range and the Apple HomePod a scare.
Amazon isn’t just interested in attracting chin-stroking audiophiles though; the Studio is also a bonafide smart home hub, allowing you to control your connected devices with voice commands just like you have done with any Echo before it.
We plonked ourselves onto a sofa in an Amazon demo room and got listening.
Design: One big mesh
The Echo Studio isn’t doing anything unique in the aesthetics department. Like many of its contemporaries, it’s a pleasingly rotund fabric-wrapped cylinder that keeps design flourishes to a minimum. There’s a bit of an unsightly bass vent on the lower half of the speaker, but it serves a practical purpose, maximising airflow and - naturally - bass output generated by the woofer within.
When you wake Alexa a ring will illuminate a familiar shade of blue, and it’s also on top of the speaker that you’ll find volume controls, an Alexa wake button and a button that disables the mic.
On the back you’ll find the power port and an optical line-in.
Features: audio chops
It might not be especially exciting to look at, but under the slightly drab grey hood the Echo Studio has a lot more to talk about. Its five built-in directional speakers - one of which fires upward - are designed to produce an expansive soundstage with plenty of clarity, while a 5.25in woofer and 330W of peak power produces big bass.
The low end is complimented by a 1-inch tweeter and three 2-inch midrange speakers that handle the mids and high frequencies.
The Echo Studio also has a 24-bit DAC and a power amplifier with 100 kHz of bandwidth for high-res, lossless music playback, now available via Amazon Music HD. So unless you have the cash to double up on subs, it’s possibly only worth considering the Echo Studio if you’re willing to say goodbye to Spotify. That’s a big call to make.
Atmos is capable of enhancing standard stereo tracks, and over time the Studio will be able to play a steadily growing number of songs that have been mastered in 3D.
If you live in an already Alexa-heavy household, one or more Echo Studios can be paired as a purist stereo pair, and with select Fire TV devices for audio playback with multi-channel surround sound and support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio 5.1.
Much like the HomePod and the Sonos Move, the Echo Studio is capable of calibrating its output based on the acoustics of your space and where in the room you position it. We only heard the speaker playing in one spot of a fairly spacious and tall room, so we’re looking forward to annoying the neighbours by stress testing it in multiple locations.
The built-in Zigbee smart home hub allows the Studio to talk to compatible smart home devices, something we didn’t get to mess around during our very sound-focused demo, but what we can say is that there appears to be no issue with Alexa hearing your commands over the racket. And any question you’d usually ask the AI, you can ask the Echo Studio.
Sound quality: three-dimensional Elton
As we said, the single Echo Studio in our demonstration was doing its thing in what would probably qualify as a large living room, and it comfortably filled it with sound.
Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ is one of the tracks that currently has the required 3D Atmos-touting audio mix, and the format definitely lives up to its name. We felt engulfed in the song, the added height was immediately impactful, and the Studio has great range to go with its thumping bass.
Just bear in mind that you’ll be waiting a little while to have a massive library of music in this format at your disposal. The likes of Universal, Sony and Warner are only now beginning to remaster their vast libraries.
Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers’ ‘Sucker For You’ also packed plenty of bite with good separation, while the unmistakable intro to Pink Floyd’s Money sounded as good as you’d hope.
We’d quite like to have heard two Studios going at it in tandem, as for our money Apple’s HomePods as a stereo pair currently represent the best sound you can get from a smart speaker (at least until we’ve reviewed the Sonos Move).
Amazon Echo Studio initial verdict
For its sub-£200 price tag, the Echo Studio is bringing a lot to the party, and affords Amazon its best chance yet of shifting the perception that Echo speakers aren’t much cop for music.
That said, Amazon Music HD is competing with Spotify and Apple Music for your cash, a tall order even if it offers music of a higher standard. And you’re going to have to go all in on the pricier service if you want to make use of the Echo Studio’s best features.
And at the moment we don’t know how much that feature is going to take off. 3D audio certainly left an impression on us, but it’s not like you can listen to anything you want in it right now.
Still, even as a standalone smart speaker the competitively priced Echo Studio already looks set to take on the HomePod and Sonos line. And if you’re well acquainted with Alexa, it might even turn out to be your best option of the bunch.
Full review soon.