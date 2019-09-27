When it comes to weather forecasts, smart home conducting and pointless pub trivia, Amazon’s Echo speakers are peerless. But with the possible exception of the pricier Echo Plus, they don’t have the sonic muscles to do your music justice.

That changes with the Echo Studio. By far the company’s most powerful Echo device to date, the Studio is full to bursting with speakers, and it’s the first smart speaker capable of delivering 3D audio by utilising Dolby Atmos and Sony's lesser known 360 Reality Audio to bring added depth and height to your tunes. In theory, you're listening to albums as the recording artist intended. Quite ambitious for a £190 device.

Granted, there aren’t many songs that support the format yet, and you’ll need to subscribe to the new Amazon Music HD service (yep, another one) to experience it, but even on its own the studio is a room-filling monster of a speaker that’s more than capable of giving the likes of Sonos’ range and the Apple HomePod a scare.

Amazon isn’t just interested in attracting chin-stroking audiophiles though; the Studio is also a bonafide smart home hub, allowing you to control your connected devices with voice commands just like you have done with any Echo before it.

We plonked ourselves onto a sofa in an Amazon demo room and got listening.