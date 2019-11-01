Last year’s Echo Dot was given a bit of a redesign. Gone was the all plastic look, replaced by a much more visually appealing fabric mesh. 2019’s version looks exactly the same, except it has a digital clock living inside that fabric wrapping.

The LED display isn’t eye-catchingly attractive, but it doesn’t need to be. Its presence simply means you don’t need to ask Alexa for the time anymore. And it isn't just there for time-telling either. Ask Alexa for the temperature and it’ll momentarily pop up on the display while the AI speaks. Set a timer and you’ll see the numbers counting down in front of you. Set an alarm, and a little dot will appear next to the time. For just a tenner extra, that represents a fair amount of additional functionality.

The display adjusts itself according to the brightness of the room, so it won’t glow in the middle of the night or appear too dim in sunlight.

On the top of the new Dot you’ll find four familiar buttons: volume up and down, an Alexa button and a mic mute. And as ever, they’re encircled by a ring that illuminates blue when Alexa is woken up. The top of the device is also where the built-in microphones sit, which notably have picked up my voice far more consistently and reliably than the recent Echo Show 5.

On the back you’ll find the power port and a 3.5mm audio jack, should you want to connect the Dot to something with a bit more audio oomph.

The Echo Dot with Clock comes in just one colour: sandstone with the light grey mesh. A darker version would have been nice, but the one we got will blend into any room.