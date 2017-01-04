Win KitchenAid cooking gadgets worth £1398!

Scientists are working on a kitchen device that will select a recipe, go shopping for all the ingredients, cook the whole thing perfectly, serve it to you on a silver platter with a glass of chilled Ribena, and then do the washing up. It should be ready to go on sale within 300 years.
Until then, we’re just going to have to do some of the work ourselves – but if you’re lucky enough to win these two clever gadgets, that’s not going to be too much work.
The shiny contraption on the left is the KitchenAid Cook Processor (RRP £849), a powerful all-in-one appliance that chops, crushes, slices, mixes, purees, whips, kneads and does the actual cooking too, from simmering stews to frying meat.
And on the right is the KitchenAid Magnetic Drive Blender (£549), which can whip up everything from shakes and smoothies to soups and cocktails, all at the press of one smart button.
For your chance to be a fabby foodie, follow this link and correctly answer this simple question.
To find out more, and discover the new KitchenAid
Experience Store in London, visit kitchenaid.co.uk