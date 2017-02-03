The 720p smartphone is rapidly going the way of the Tamagotchi, Pogs and smallpox.

They were all big, once, but now they’re pretty much dead and buried. Apart from the odd one or two still hidden in attics, under beds, and deep in US and Russian weapons labs. Allegedly.

If your phone doesn’t have a Full HD screen in 2017, you’re doing something wrong. Which is how we’ve ended up with the Swift 2 X.

Wileyfox was onto a winner with the Swift 2 and Swift 2 Plus, two affordable phones with metal bodies and decent enough specs, but with lowly 720p screens, they weren’t as good as they could have been.

Now, just a few months after those phones launched, we’ve got an upgraded version, complete with 1080p display and a bigger battery to boot. What’s not to like?