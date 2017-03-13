I’ve driven the car of the future. I just didn’t expect to be able to fit the whole family in the back while I did it.

The Tesla Model X completely re-writes the rule book for SUVs, somehow taking the humble seven seater and transforming it into a sleek, luxurious object of automotive desire.

It’s fast enough to embarrass supercars at traffic lights once you add the Ludicrous mode upgrade and somehow actually manages to make gull-wing doors practical - an incredible achievement for a company that’s been rolling cars off the production line for barely more than a decade.

With unrivalled all-electric range, a tech-filled interior and the ability to drive itself using AI-controlled Autopilot, though, there’s a lot more to get excited about beyond sheer speed and bonkers bodywork.

After finally driving one on UK roads, we’re ready to deliver a verdict on this most prodigious of people carriers.