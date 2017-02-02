The Snap Touch is an updated, evolved version of the original Snap - an £80 instant camera that didn’t have much in the way of modes or features, but one that could still save your snaps to an SD card as well as print them off.

They look almost identical from the front, with smooth curves and that iconic Polaroid colour strip running out of the lens. It’s not as classic as the Polaroid cameras of yesteryear, but I’m a big fan of the minimal look - it just screams “fun”.

On paper, it has a pretty decent spec for your cash, too: a 13MP, 1:2/3" CMOS sensor, paired with a 3.4mm, f/2.8 lens (25.8mm in 35mm equivalent).

The magnetic lens cap, which pops into place and sits securely when you’re not snapping photos, is a nice touch, but sticking the microUSB charging port on the bottom of the camera seems like a backwards move. It was on the side on the original Snap, so you could leave the camera standing while you charged it, instead of risk scratching the front or back.

Up top, Polaroid has ditched the physical viewfinder. In it’s place, there’s a pop-up flash (and sneaky selfie mirror) that doubles as a power button. Pop it up and the camera switches on; push it shut and the whole thing switches off again. Simple.

There’s a physical shutter button, but otherwise just about everything else is controlled through the 3.5in touchscreen that takes up the entire rear of the camera. It swings out to reveal the ZeroInk paper tray, which can hold ten sheets of Polaroid’s own ZInk paper.

The screen should be your first warning sign that the Snap Touch is a cheap camera. It’s a basic TFT with a really grainy texture - you won’t want to look too closely at your photos on it.

The menus are hideously basic, too. They genuinely look like something from the early 00s rather than something on sale in 2017. Sure, everything’s in colour and it responds well to prods and presses, but that doesn’t stop it from feeling painfully outdated.

The onscreen icons are low-res, and the effects and filters are comically simple. In a world filled with hundreds of high-quality camera apps for your phone, this feels almost laughable.