Nokia's back! Well, the Nokia 3310 is, anyway. It's fair to say that the Finnish company's "dumbphone" garnered quite a lot of interest when it was announced at MWC 2017.

But Nokia has other phones too! Three new Android phones, to be precise: the Nokia 6, 5 and 3. They're all at the budget end of the spectrum, and they're all coming out in Q2 2017.

The Nokia 6, the most expensive of the bunch, actually made its debut in China at the tail end of 2016, and has been doing very well, thank you, ever since. While we've had to wait for it, it turns out our pain will be selfie fans' gain, as the global version will arrive with a new 8MP front-facing camera.

Overall though, the Nokia 6 is still very much a mid-range Android phone, so don't expect Samsung Galaxy or Apple iPhone specs. Thankfully, you shouldn't expect Galaxy or iPhone prices either - at €299, this is more in OnePlus 3 territory. Which is slightly daunting for Nokia, given we just gave the OnePlus 3 our Phone of the Year award.

What do you get for your money? Well, a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. I went hands-on with the Nokia 6 at MWC 2017 to see if OnePlus has anything to worry about.