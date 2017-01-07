Why VW putting Amazon's Alexa behind the wheel of your next car is a big deal

Pretty soon, Amazon’s Alexa isn’t just going to help you with the cooking or control your light bulbs - she’s getting behind the wheel, thanks to Volkswagen.

The car company has teamed up with Amazon to add the AI assistant to its fleet, letting you chat away with your virtual helper even when you’re not around your Echo or Echo Dot speaker.

Instead, you’ll be able to do searches, set reminders, and control your smart home kit when you’re driving, using the microphones and mobile data connection built into upcoming VW cars. Neat.

It will work both ways, too. You’ll be able to ask what your fuel levels are from the comfort of your sofa, or send route destinations to your car before you even leave the house, so you’re good to go as soon as you start the engine.

In the future, you could even be able to ask Alexa to bring the autonomous car out of its parking space, so it’ll be outside the front of your house when it’s time to drive. Which is seriously cool.