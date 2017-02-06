This sweet-looking Redshift electrobike is mischief barely managed

I could quite fancy a baby blue bike for pottering about on.

Don’t be fooled! The soothing hue disguises the Redshift ST’s true nature: that of a wheel-spinning, donut-burning, kerb-jumping urban hooligan. That pretty blue is a much of a misappropriation of design as the Burberry hat so beloved of young ASBOiks.

OK. I won’t get one, then.

Don’t be so hasty! The characteristics that make it such a weapon (in the right hands) also make it an attractive option for slighter hands. It’s electric, so it has bags of instant-on torque channelling though a bike that weighs just 114kg. No gears, no hot exhaust, no earplugs: just point and shoot, up city streets or down dirt roads. Range would be about 50 miles, and about six hours to charge.