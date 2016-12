Hate to break it to you, but Christmas is now over and 2016 isn't far behind. In better news, 2017 is already looking like a belter for gadget fans.

In this week's podcast we're taking a look at what the next twelve months have to offer in the way of tech. Will the Samsung Galaxy S8 be fire-resistant? Will the iPhone 8 even be called "iPhone 8"? Will the Tesla Model 3 be our Gadget of the Year? And will the Nintendo Switch be the first console Fraser's bought since the SNES? Tune in to find out!