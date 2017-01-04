Samsung's new QLED TVs could finally conquer LG's OLEDs

Yay, Samsung’s invented yet another new TV term!

Yep, because 4K, HDR and OLED apparently hadn’t made things tricky enough to pick a telly winner already. Samsung’s CES 2017 is all about QLED.

QLED - so that’s a whole two letters better than LG's OLED TVs?

Samsung’s certainly talking the tech up like it is. Even if we reckon it’s just another name for its Quantum Dot screens.

Still, the new QLED sets will be the first TVs to reproduce 100 percent colour volume, which means you’ll get solid colour at any brightness - whether you’re searing your eyeballs on maximum settings or a bathing in a low-light glow. And ol' Sammy is so confident in its latest teles that it lined one of them up against an unnamed competitor’s OLED at its big CES unveiling.