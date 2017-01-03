Relonch trims photography back to the bare bones

Right, let me get this straight: my DSLR camera has about two dozen buttons – and you’re telling me this new fangled snapper is supposed to let me take better photos with ONE?

That’s the idea. This camera – the Relonch 291 Model, to give it its proper name – is designed to strip photography back to its basics. There’s a single shutter button, a fixed focal length lens (in other words, no zoom), and a viewfinder to frame your shots. There’s no flash, and no video capture option. Heck, there isn’t even a screen or an SD card slot.