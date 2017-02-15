Kaby Lake CPUs make Razer's Blade laptops even more cutting-edge

Kaby Lake? I think that’s where I used to spend my school holidays…

Either that, or a movie summer camp being stalked by a crazed killer, right? Not quite. It’s actually Intel’s latest batch of high performance processors, which have been tweaked and trimmed from last year’s Skylake chips.

Intel used to work on a “Tick-Tock” approach, launching a chip one year and then streamlining it the next. Y’know, Moore’s law and all that. Now though, it’s going for “process - architecture - optimisation”, a three year cycle that’ll mean smaller gains, but still plenty to get excited about for anyone upgrading.

So no crazy clock speeds, then?

Afraid not, this year’s chips aren’t about to blow holes in benchmark leaderboards or crank out unbeatable overclocks - but you should still be excited that Razer’s sticking them in its Blade laptops.

Because Kaby Lake uses a slightly updated manufacturing process, each chip can squeeze out a few extra megahertz without draining a whole lot more power. That means you’ll get slightly better performance, and won’t spend as long plugged into the mains between charges.