Corsair's tiny gaming PC is One to watch

Corsair - they don’t make PCs, they make bits for PCs, right?

Absolutely - any PC gamer worth their salt should know that. Corsair has been churning out computer cases, fans, power supplies and PC memory for years, but has decided to get into pre-built systems too. This is the first result - a complete gaming rig that’s barely any larger than a shoe box.

Are you sure that’s a full PC? It’s tiny!

Yup, that’s the idea. Judging by the press pics below, the One should fit just about anywhere - including next your TV. It’s shown stood up, so you might need to make a little bit of room for it, but if the company has put its air and water-cooling smarts into action, it should be quiet as well as powerful.

We’re guessing the whole thing is made of metal (cos metal is premium, innit - who’d pay big bucks for plastic?) which should give it a design edge over the likes of Sony’s PS4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One - even if it is a bit bigger overall.

It wouldn’t be much of a gaming PC without colourful LED lights, so naturally there’s a few of those thrown in for good measure too.