B&O's new headphones offer luxury listening for (a little) less

OK, so there’s lots of lovely Danish design going on. What about the sound quality?

That should be pretty nice, too, if prior form is anything to go by. Noise isolation on the H4 is passive, but that memory foam stuff should mean it’s all nice and snug around the ear, so you won’t get baby screams ruining the crescendo of your favourite cello concerto.

Better still, pair your Beoplay H4 headphones with your iOS or Android smartphone and you’ll be able to use the Beoplay app to enable sound profiles such as Commute and Workout, as well as tweaking things to suit your own ears with ToneTouch.

Wait, so these things are wireless?

Didn’t we mention? The H4 pairs via Bluetooth for easy listening, offering up to 19 hours of wireless sound. They’ll take two and a half hours to charge, mind, so best to plug them in the night before your trip if you want to go cable free. If the cell does go dead, mind, you can always stick in the bundled cable to continue your audio escape with wires.

I’m a shuffle addict.

Worry not: there are buttons on the BeoPlay H4 so you can hit skip to your heart’s content when they launch on 9 February, as well as answering calls and, of course, pausing the music for a design appreciation break.