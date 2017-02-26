5 things you need to know about the LG G6

LG kicked off a trend with the G5's twin cameras. Not everyone had the same approach, but it was definitely a case of two was better than one. The G6 is no different, and gets a welcome upgrade over its predecessor.

Instead of mismatched megapixels, the G6 has two identical 13MP sensors - one with a standard field of view, and the other with a 125° wide angle lens. You'll be able to toggle between close-ups and landscapes without sacrificing any detail. Phase detect autofocus is on board now, instead of a laser, which should speed things up a bit.

The front-facing camera might drop down to 5MP (from 8MP in the G5) but it gets a wider 100° lens - so your mates can get in on the selfie action with you.

LG has added plenty of software extras to keep you snap happy, including full manual photo and video modes, 4K recording, a 360° panorama mode that uses the front and back cameras simultaneously, and a foodie-friendly mode that'll boost colours and detail when you point your lens at a plate of food.

That funky aspect ratio gets put to good use as well, letting you snap Instagram-ready 1:1 square pics while showing your last snap onscreen at the same time.