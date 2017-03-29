11 things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

The whole every-flagship-comes-in-two-versions thing reaches ridiculous heights with the S8 - literally.

The standard version of the S8 has a 5.8in screen, while the S8+ has a surely-that’s-too-big 6.2in display. That means that (in terms of screen size, at least) the S8+ is actually a fair bit bigger than last year’s ill-fated Galaxy Note 7; indeed, so is the regular S8.

That might sound like Samsung’s gone too far down the bigger-is-better route, but in dimension terms they’re actually not that vast. Both phones have an 18.5:9 display ratio, which makes them taller than the competition but keeps the width down. Plus, they’re impressively thin.

For comparison, the 6.2in S8+ is around the same height as the 5.5in iPhone 7 Plus and considerably slimmer.

Other than screen size, the only difference between the phones is that the S8+ gets a bigger battery. Oh, and the price.