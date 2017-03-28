The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a hinged hybrid with hot hardware

Dell’s taken its XPS 13 ultrabook and bent it in half – but don’t worry, it’s fully intentional. The manufacturer has scooped up the best bits of the old XPS 13, given them a polish and crammed them into a hybrid shell that’ll rotate, Lenovo Yoga style. So it’ll be able to work like a laptop one moment, a tablet the next. Dell’s tossed in a few new twists too, like a fingerprint scanner, but despite that it claims the new XPS 13 is the smallest 2-in-1 in the world, tipping the scales at a reasonably totable 1.2kg – take a bow, carbon-fibre-and-aluminium construction. With a choice of full HD or quad HD+ screen resolutions, up to 16GB of RAM and a claimed 15-hour battery life, it’s no chump on the spec front, albeit a fairly pricy one: it starts from £1349, rising to £1669 for the top-of-the-range model.