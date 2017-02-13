Hayo turns your house into a remote control

The possibilities are also annoying when my nephews discover that slapping the coffee table turns my TV on and off…

Yes, that’s why Hayo says you should put virtual controls in places that are difficult to trigger accidentally. Like a side table, rather than your sofa arm. It’s a bit of a shame that Hayo doesn’t support gestures or facial recognition, but these are apparently in the pipeline. And at least you can't accidentally sit on an invisible remote.

Well, I think I'm at capacity for smart black cylinders with my Echo and Canary anyway...

Nah, black cylinders are the new cushions - you can never have too many. Besides, Hayo complements those two quite nicely. Its sensors make it a nice back-up security gadget, but it doesn't record images or have a microphone, so won't get confused when you start talking to Alexa. It even costs about the same, $219, if you back it on Indiegogo. Best tidy up that lounge in preparation.