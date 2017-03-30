Libratone Q Adapt In Ears ditch the battery pack for some Lightning power

Apple-friendly earbuds cut down on bulk
If you’re an iOS user in the market for a fresh set of earbuds, you’d do well to cast your penetrating gaze upon Libratone’s new Q Adapt headphones (£139). They’re one of only a small set of in-ear cans to come with a Lightning connector, meaning they hook directly into iPhones and iPads to carry not only sound but power for their CityMix active noise-cancelling tech. Most noise-killing earbuds need a bulky battery pack to do their thing, but because the Libratone sucks power through its Lightning connector, that’s not necessary. Leaving you to swan around town in quiet, peaceful comfort.

