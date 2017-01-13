If there was one chink in Mario Kart 8’s glorious, rainbow-encrusted armour it was its Battle Mode. Rather than letting you create custom tracks in which to unleash a reign of balloon-popping destruction, the Wii U’s edition of MK8 simply recycled racing circuits from the main game. So you’d often be roaming around a huge track searching for someone to trip up with a banana.

That’s all been scrapped for the game’s Deluxe edition, with a selection of fresh and returning tracks, including the GameCube Luigi's Mansion and SNES Battle Course 1. But really it’s the new arenas that we’re interested in, and they look fabulous. Urchin Underpass is a particular highlight, bringing that devious Splatoon map into a completely new context. There’s also a Battle Stadium course to kick up a fuss in as well.

Unfortunately, what we’ve seen of the new Battle Mode has been restricted to what Nintendo showed off in its live Switch presentation. In better news, we did get to play the standard racing mode, and that was ridiculously good fun.