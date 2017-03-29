WTF is... BIXBY for Samsung Galaxy S8

Fortunately, no animal sacrifice is required to get Bixby’s attention. All you need is a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+, which both come with Bixby baked in.

These phones have a dedicated Bixby button on the left, just below the volume buttons. You press and hold it to speak to Bixby, who will then grant you three wishes.

We kid, but it will do its best as long as it’s within its abilities. You can also swipe to the right on your home screen, or press the Bixby button once to get into Bixby Home.

This is essentially a set of situational cards, a la Google Now, that serves up everything that’s important to you. Think the people you contact the most often, or news from the websites you visit the most.