The tech debate: Is it a big deal that Spotify's going hi-fi?

When I first downloaded some MP3s, back in the Stone Age, they made songs sound like they’d been remastered in a biscuit tin, and were being played from the other end of the street, on a tiny stereo someone had viciously attacked with a baseball bat. For good measure, the files also happened to be large enough that I could only fit about seven on the tiny drive inside my steam-powered Mac.

Fast-forward quite a few years and compressed formats are now far more impressive, to the point if you blindfolded me and demanded I tell you the difference between a decent MP3 or AAC rip and the lossless original, I’d likely have nothing to offer. Aside from being terrified about an audiophile breaking into my house and holding me hostage in a really weird manner.

So when it comes to Spotify A/B testing a new lossless audio tier, I’m excited in the same way I’m excited about expensive ‘deluxe’ toilet cleaner, or ‘taste the difference’ food that to my senses is practically indistinguishable from the normal stuff.

For doubling my outlay, I’ll get music that takes longer to cue up and demands more space for local downloads, but that also makes naff-all difference to my listening experience. There’s also a nagging sense all of these streaming services will soon enough offer lossless anyway.

The question is whether it will remain ‘special’ or become the new default. When we’re living in the Matrix, will we still have to ‘suffer’ 320 kbps unless willing to splash out, or be serenaded by millions of high-res audio tracks (preferably not simultaneously)?

Right now, if I’m going to hurl another tenner a month into the money pit, I’d sooner fling it an artist’s way by buying new music on Bandcamp than at Spotify for flicking a switch.

Craig Grannell, Stuff contributor par excellence and music obsessive