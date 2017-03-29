Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7: What's the difference?

The Galaxy S7 already had the top smartphone screen on the market, and believe it or not, the Galaxy S8 seems to best it in a few key ways.

Again, Samsung's using a Quad HD resolution AMOLED panel, but now it has a taller 18.5:9 aspect ratio, as opposed to the usual 16:9 approach (when held sideways). It's the same sort of thing the LG G6 is doing, as it gives you more screen space without adding width. In fact, the Galaxy S8 sheds a few millimeters compared to the also-curved 5.5in Galaxy S7 Edge, and is also narrower than the 5.1in standard Galaxy S7.

The Galaxy S8's screen is a 5.8in panel, while the Galaxy S8 Plus bumps up to a larger 6.2in display. Both should be just as vivid and striking as last year's model, but surely more so: that's thanks to the addition of mobile HDR support, meaning compatible video and games will show more extreme variance between light and dark. Netflix and other apps will be updated to allow for mobile playback of HDR content, and it ought to really pop on that screen.

And like with the LG G6, we're really taken with the rounded edges on the top and bottom of the screen, which pair well with the curved screen and minimal bezel.