Nintendo Switch vs Nvidia Shield K1: the weigh-in

“Hang about,” we hear you say, “why are you comparing a brand new console with a gaming tablet from 2015?”

A very valid question. The answer? Nvidia’s Shield K1 was a go-anywhere gaming machine very much in the same vein as the Nintendo Switch - and a very capable one at that.

In fact, if rumours are to be believed, Nvidia recently canned an ultra-portable updated version of the Shield - tentatively dubbed the Verge - because of how close it was to the Switch in functionality and, as we subsequently learned, Nvidia hardware is inside the Switch.

So why is it worth comparing the two now? Well, while we’ve yet to properly put the Switch through its paces, we do know some of its limiting factors - namely, a meagre launch lineup and a high price tag: £280 for the console alone.

Contrast that with the Shield K1, which can be scooped up for less than £170 - saving you more than £100 over the Switch - and there could well be a fight in store.

Read on for a closer comparison between these two gaming slabs.