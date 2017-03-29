The best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus deals

Below are all the pre-order deals for the S8. It's available for pre-order from now until April 19, with orders expected to arrive from April 20. It'll then go on general sale from April 28.

SIM-free

Samsung S8 64GB

Get the Samsung S8 (64GB) SIM free here for £689

Three

Three has been in touch to say the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ are now available for pre-order on their network, in both midnight black and orchid grey colours.

If you pre-order either device you will receive it eight days prior to its official launch.

Its choice Galaxy S8 deal at the moment comes in at £45.00 a month, with 8GB of data and an upfront fee of £99.

Free Deezer for three months

Galaxy S8 64GB

8GB of 4G UK data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1179.00

Get the Galaxy S8 (64GB) on Three for £45.00 a month, plus £99 upfront in Black | Grey

EE

The Everything Everywhere network now has the S8 and S8+ on pre-order with a free 64GB microSD card. These orders will also arriving 8 days before the official launch and with 4G calling and WiFi calling enabled.

EE's noted deal for the Galaxy S8 has 5GB of data, at £55.99 a month, plus an upfront fee of £29.99.

Free Apple Music for six months

Free BT Sport for three months

5GB data (double speed)

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1373.75

Get the Galaxy S8 (64GB) here for £55.99 a month, plus £29.99 on EE in Black | Grey

Vodafone

The Big Red logo network has an offer on the S8 with 24GB of data, with a £30 upfront cost and £47 a month then onwards.

Galaxy S8 64GB

24GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1158

Get the Galaxy S8 on Vodafone for £47.00 a month, plus £30 upfront in Black | Grey

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse has also opened up pre-ordering of the S8 and S8+ and is offering a set of Samsung wireless speakers with £99.99 with orders, and up to £170 when trading-in an old Galaxy phone.