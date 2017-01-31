The 9 best PlayStation VR games available now - and 1 more to pre-order

It's here! At-home, PlayStation-powered VR is here!
OK, so we have some reservations - but Sony's headset gaming machine is still capable of producing mind-blowing experiences.
Thing is, once you've recovered from the unbridled joy of owning your own PS VR headset, you'll probably want some games to play. Thankfully, lots of the best titles you can buy are now available - so none of that pre-order boredom.
Don't know where to start? We've got you covered: here are the 9 games to get right now - and 1 to mark on your calendar.
Batman: Arkham VR
Appearing out of the blue during Sony's E3 2016 press conference, Batman: Arkham VR is a roughly two-hour experience that puts you into the mask, gloves and sculpted chest piece of the Caped Crusader.
The game focuses on Batman's detective skills - rather than his left-right jabs - but you do get to throw batarangs while attempting to solve the brutal murder of Nightwing. Along the way you'll solve puzzles and uncover clues using a variety of gadgets, and meet a number of the most fearsome and famous supervillains - in uncomfortably close proximity.
This is an amazingly cinematic, intense experience - and, while it's very short and requires Move controllers (£68 a pair) to work its best, you'll be seriously blown away.
Price: £15.99
RIGS: Mechanised Combat League
RIGS is a first-person, mech-based mixture of death-match and future-sport that's exclusive to PS VR. It's also a great showcase for Sony's headset, thanks to chunky, colourful art and frenetic multiplayer battles.
In RIGS, 6-8 players are split into two teams, before selecting and strapping into a mech, and launching into the arena.
Your task in the main game mode, Power Slam, is to score 'goals' by leaping through a ring at the top of the arena - but to earn that right you first need to score enough points by shooting the opposing team's mechs and collecting the tokens they drop.
Controls are basically standard FPS-style, but you aim and turn using your head. It sounds weird, but it soon feels surprisingly natural - although some people find VR more nauseous than others, so you might have to ease yourself in.
The speed, fluidity, heft and height of RIGS - the brilliantly vertigo-inducing ejections (which occur when your mech's destroyed) - make it one of the highlights of the launch line-up.
Price: £33
Eve: Valkyrie
A first-person, dog-fighting spin-off from the huge (and hugely complicated) Eve Online MMO, Valkyrie is essentially all of your Battlestar Galactica fantasy made real.
By 'real' we obviously mean 'virtual' - not that your brain bothers making that distinction as you, in your nimble little starship, are fired into glorious outer space. And it really is glorious: rather than boring blackness, Valkyrie's battles take place just above the atmosphere of beautiful planets, or right in the middle of huge fleets of ships.
Valkyrie's graphics on PS VR are undeniably downgraded from Oculus Rift but, crucially, it contains all of the same content and plays identically - thin: super fast, fluid and fun. In fact, this is the first game that both Rift and PS VR players can play together via online multiplayer.
The game is still officially in development and the overall package can feel a little disjointed, with the single-player story still begging for expansion. Still, the multiplayer should keep you occupied for a long time and developer CCP seems very committed to future development, with a number of updates already having gone live since the game's Oculus launch earlier in the year.
Price: £43
VR Worlds
A collection of mini games might not sound like the most compelling purchase for your new VR headset, but those contained in the VR Worlds package are something altogether different.
Even if all you got was The London Heist portion of VR Worlds it would be hard to resist. Dropped into the shoes of a cockney jewel thief, it's up to you and a couple of dodgy geezers to half-inch a diamond. There are a number of 'scenes', some of which involve using the Move controllers to shoot people, while others are closer to lightly interactive - albeit engrossing - cinematics.
It feels and looks brilliant and, though very short (you'll probably play through the story in under half an hour), the shooting galleries can keep you occupied for hours, such is the quality of the gunplay and the compulsion to post high scores to the online leaderboards.
The Deep has less to keep you occupied in the long-term, but it's a terrifically terrifying experience that you'll want to show your friends, family, neighbours and dog.
Sci-fi shooter Scavenger's Odyssey, downhill racer VR Luge and Pong-like Danger Ball are a little less compelling, but for £24 VR Worlds is well worth a purchase - unless you can borrow it off a mate.
Price: £24
Battlezone
Battlezone seemed ripe for the VR treatment since the original game launched way back in 1980. Now, thanks to Rebellion and PlayStation VR (and Oculus), that 36-year-old dream has finally become (virtual) reality.
The game's got an excellent, Tron-like aesthetic and a smooth, weighty feel, while the arena-like levels provide ample opportunity to turn enemy tanks, drones and swarming, flying things into gloriously bright explosions.
It's a heck of a lot of fun and, by combining procedurally generated arenas, online co-op for up to four players and a branching tree of weapon unlocks, Rebellion has produced a game that should keep you occupied for a long time to come.
Price: £45
Job Simulator
Want to show off your new VR to someone who doesn't really play games? This is the game to use.
The concept is this: the year is 2050 and robots now do all of the blue collar work. To learn what it was like to do a job, humans enter a simulator and are given an interractive history lesson by JobBot. Yes, this is really, really silly stuff.
It's all about using the PlayStation Move controllers (it'll also be available on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive) to interract with your environment - whether that's completing the tasks that JobBot gives you (photocopying some work, making a sandwich, etc), or just messing around with all of the objects around you. There are four jobs to do, including office worker, diner chef and mechanic, and each one is as hilarious as the last.
Price: £24
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
VR might shut you off from the outside world, but it doesn't have to be a completely solitary experience. In fact, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes might be the most hilarious example yet of how to put that awkward scenario to brilliant use.
With the headset on, you'll stare at a randomly generated bomb covered with wires and buttons – and your nearby friends are looking at a manual, either printed out or on another screen, and must walk you through the disarming process as you describe a bomb that they cannot see. Who knew one VR headset could power such an awesomely social party game?
Price: £12
Download Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes here from the Playstation Store
Rez Infinite
Rez Infinite drew a big reaction at Sony's second annual PlayStation Experience expo, as the classic Dreamcast and PlayStation 2 rhythm-action game - later brought to Xbox 360 - was reborn on PlayStation 4 with optional VR support.
Remastered for PS VR, the reimagined Rez is a thing of beauty. If you've only ever played the original, playing Infinite will fell like one of those movie scenes where the grainy, sepia filter swipes away to reveal sweet, saturated 4K.
At it's heart, Rez remains simple, addictive fun. Moving on rails through wire-frame worlds of surreal, technicolour infinity, every one of your actions creates glorious cascades of sound and light, as you aim and shoot at floating beasts and objects - great and small - using your head.
It's sharper and brighter than ever before and it's all rendered in 120fps VR. While you won't be playing for days, it's definitely worth it to experience the sort of psychedelic interaction VR was made for.
Price: £25
Resident Evil 7
Keep your closest teddy to hand: gaming's original scare-fest is back - and suitably terrifying in VR.
Another gasp-inducing surprise of PlayStation's E3 2016 press conference, the pant-wetting trailer gave plenty of journalists nightmares - and it turns out that was all just a teaser for the terror of Resident Evil 7.
A tight field of view, plodding movement speed and a game world packed full of incidental (and gross) detail leave you constantly on edge, wondering if the next enemy is going to appear in front, above, below or behind you.
What's more, while the Baker plantation might not be as sprawling in Res 7 as the original game's Spencer mansion, it feels plenty big enough when its crazed residents are pursuing you in VR.
In first person, every room feels constrictive, with overflowing detritus and ruined furniture blocking your path. Sure, the deliberately clunky controls feel restrictive when you're trying to dodge attacks, but at all other times the VR experience - including a cleverly thought-through input system where the right stick turns you in 30-degree intervals as you freely look around - is incredibly immersive, and utterly scary.
Price: £42
Farpoint
So you’ve just forked out £350 for a PlayStation VR headset, plus £68 for Move controllers and another £39 for the PS Camera. The last thing you want to do is spend yet more money on another peripheral, right? In theory, that’s true, but you might well change your mind for the PlayStation VR Aim Controller which, combined with VR first-person shooter Farpoint, is really rather awesome.
If you’re wondering whether this is essentially a plastic frame for the PlayStation Move controllers, well, it isn’t. This is a bespoke accessory that repositions all of the necessary buttons to recreate a gun-like experience while also allowing you to move in and interact with the virtual world by placing the two analogue sticks and a couple of buttons under your thumbs. It’s a really ergonomic and intuitive bit of kit.
In the game itself you appear to play the part of an astronaut investigating the disappearance of your space-faring colleagues across the caves, deserts and cliffs of a mysterious planet infested with arachnid-like aliens, some of which have the irritating habit of lobbing acid at you.
Using the Aim Controller as your weapon is superb, making the whole experience fantastically immersive and accurate - you can even bring the weapon up to your eyeline to line-up your shots using the holographic site. And what's also interesting is that it appears to have a grounding effect that prevents the motion issues that many other first-person VR games suffer from.
Here’s hoping the extra controller isn’t too pricey, because this is a game that everyone should experience.
Price: £50 (plus Aim Controller price TBC)
Release date: 2017