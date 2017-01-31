The 9 best PlayStation VR games available now - and 1 more to pre-order

It's here! At-home, PlayStation-powered VR is here!

OK, so we have some reservations - but Sony's headset gaming machine is still capable of producing mind-blowing experiences.

Thing is, once you've recovered from the unbridled joy of owning your own PS VR headset, you'll probably want some games to play. Thankfully, lots of the best titles you can buy are now available - so none of that pre-order boredom.

Don't know where to start? We've got you covered: here are the 9 games to get right now - and 1 to mark on your calendar.