There are two reasons why Farpoint is so immersive. One is obviously that it's in VR. The other is that you can play it using the new Sony Aim Controller.

The difference the latter makes can't be overestimated. It's not cheap, adding another £25 on to the game price (the package price is a mildly staggering £75), but it is nigh-on essential.

Although it doesn't look particularly gun-like in reality, once you're holding it in the game it feels remarkably authentic. Not that I've ever held an actual assault rifle, of course. You get all of the usual PS4 controls - two thumbsticks etc - but most importantly you get a proper trigger and a two-handed grip that means the VR representations of your hands and arms are mapped to where your actual hands and arms are.

You can hold it up to eye level and aim through the holographic sight, you can swing it around one-handed to blast a nasty alien thing just behind you, you can hold it by your side as you sprint through collapsing space debris... in short, you use it exactly as you would do in reality, and this helps keep you grounded in your virtual world, rather than reminding you that you're not actually there.

Indeed, I tried playing with the standard PS4 Dual Shock controller for a while, and although it works perfectly well, the disconnect between what I was seeing and what my hands were doing was enough to constantly remind me that I was 'just' playing an FPS game.

Whichever method you use, be prepared for a bit of VR-induced nausea though. You'll want to use the left stick to move and the right stick to turn just as in any other FPS, but the fact you can also turn your body whichever way you like can lead to odd situations where you move one way while turning the other and end up feeling like you're on a ferry in a class-5 hurricane.

Yes, you can turn off the right stick and just turn physically, but if you do that you'll likely end up getting tangled in the VR headset's wires. So just be prepared to take a break every half hour or so until you're used to the experience.