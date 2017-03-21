8 new features Android O will bring to your phone

Surprise! Android O is here.

Well, sort of: Google just dropped a developer's preview build of the next-gen mobile OS revision, along with a heap of details on just what it brings to the table. Obviously, we expected an Android O to follow last year's Nougat, but the sudden launch caught us all off-guard.

Right now, Android O really is meant for developers to start learning from and improving their apps. It's not available via a public beta channel, but it can be manually downloaded to be flashed to an array of Google's own devices, including the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Nexus Player.

Even if you don't plan on jumping on this first-run build, it's worth finding out what to expect when Android O gets finalised later this year – and has a proper name (Android Oreo seems to be the consensus hope/expectation).

Right now, most of the enhancements seem relatively minor, but they could collectively go a long way to helping your Android do more, act smarter, and last longer. And we'll surely hear plenty more when Android O takes the stage at I/O 2017 in May. Here's what we know so far.