The 10 best video editing apps for mobile

No-one wants to watch that 30-minute video of your cat being mildly amusing, and even that minute-long clip of a drunken friend falling off of a chair is too long.
But cut out the boring bits, drop in some transitions and add a soundtrack, and you’ve got social media gold. Possibly.
So, whether you’re a budding Hollywood director armed with a smartphone, or just someone who wants to make an Instagram clip look more Instagrammy, grab one of these editors and get cracking on your masterpiece. After all, you’ve only another 29-and-a-half minutes to chop out!
iMovie
Considered a benchmark release on iOS, and impressively similar to the Mac desktop version, iMovie should be on every iOS device. The app makes it ridiculously easy to splice together shot footage, but there’s a lot more to it than that.
You can also use it to add titles, music, voiceovers and photos to your work of art - and if you want to cheese it up, take your pick from a bunch of TV-style templates and movie trailer themes. With recent Apple kit, it’ll even deal with 4K.
Download iMovie for iOS (£4.99/free with devices activated after June 2014)
PowerDirector
Android often ends up second-best when it comes to creative fare, but that’s not the case with video. PowerDirector in many ways echoes iMovie, providing a user-friendly but powerful editor.
Clips can quickly be arranged and trimmed, titles can be added, and you get a decent set of transitions to experiment with. Pay the one-off IAP (£2.99) to rid your movies of watermarks and export at up to 4K.
Download PowerDirector for Android (£free + IAP)
LumaFusion
While iMovie is great at what it does, it’s geared towards casual use. If you want to take things to the next level, try LumaFusion.
Designed for efficiency, and aimed at mobile journalists and filmmakers, the app includes multi-track editing with realtime preview, superb (and occasionally bonkers) animation, effects and transitions, and a powerful titler.
It’s the closest you’ll get to desktop-style video-editing app on your iPad or iPhone.
Download LumaFusion for iOS (£19.99)
KineMaster
One of the most impressive things about this Android video editor is that it’s so simple to use - even on quite a small smartphone.
It uses screen space remarkably well, making it a cinch to arrange your clips, add additional layers (captions, images, and even ‘handwriting’), quickly import extra footage and play around with effects.
It’s just a pity the developer saddled it with a restrictive subscription payment model rather than a one-off cost: the monthly subscription will set you back £2.91, or you can get a year for £23.25.
Download KineMaster for Android (£free + IAP)
Movie Edit Touch
This one shows that Windows Phone at least has the potential to match Android and iOS in the app stakes.
It’s a generously featured video editor that works much like iMovie, allowing you to make frame-by-frame edits, join clips up with neat transitions, add titles and soundtracks, and export the results as HD movies. It’s fast, well-behaved and powerful.
Download Movie Edit Touch for Windows Phone (£free + IAP)