Keeping the Mavic stable in the air needs cameras - lots of cameras. It’s got five, including the main 12MP, 4K video-recording one sat up front.

Two front-facing cameras handle obstacle avoidance, so your expensive new toy doesn’t end up smashed to bits because you were too busy trying to take a drone selfie. It’ll physically stop the drone a few metres away from any walls, trees or anything else likely to cause it harm - but only when you’re flying forwards, as that’s where the cameras are.

It was pretty hair-raising trying it out, but yes - it does (thankfully) keep you safe and in the air.

Another two cameras point downwards as part of the visual positioning system - the thing that keeps you level when you’re flying indoors.

They also kick in when you take off and land, as part of the Mavic’s unique Precision Landing system. This records video as you take off, then plays it back and matches the footage when you land. It even rotates back to the same direction, and it’s accurate down to one meter. That easily beats GPS-assisted landings, which are only accurate to a 5-10m radius.

It’ll make all the difference when landing on docks, jetties and rocks where a few feet either side would mean a drowned drone. I didn’t have any of those handy, but a cardboard sign with a hastily scrawled X on it was enough for the drone to find and land safely.

GPS and GLONASS keep track of where you’re flying when you’re outdoors, and stop you flying into restricted areas like airports. Two ultrasonic sensors, two compasses and two IMUs (drone brains, basically) are in there too, so there’s redundancy in case one fails.

Basically, it’s got two of everything you’ll need to get up in the air, and stay there without having to really do anything with the controls.

It all worked flawlessly in my testing, letting me concentrate on getting jaw-dropping footage.