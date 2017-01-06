Android Wear might have started as a respectable shirt, suit and shoes kind of wearable OS, but this year it looks set to morph into a rough and ready adventurers’ companion - one that’s happier out in the wind and rain, getting muddy and conquering the wilderness.

Just take one look at the Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20 and you’ll get an idea why.

It’s Casio’s second attempt at a rugged smartwatch, only now it’s been upgraded with GPS, so you won’t get lost when you’re trying to bring out your inner Bear Grylls. Only without the urine drinking.

Oh, and it's the first watch to launch with Android Wear 2.0 - an update that's been a long time in the making.

I strapped one on this week at CES - the technology industry equivalent of a feeding frenzy at a watering hole on the African Savannah. I’m happy to report it came out unscathed - it’s built to take quite the beating.