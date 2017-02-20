I can’t complain about the G7 X Mk II’s photos though. Whatever scenario you find yourself in, you can pretty much leave this camera in ‘auto’ mode and still get a decent shot.

Inside it there's a 1in, 20.1MP sensor - so that's smaller than the one on the Fuji X70 but the same size as that on the RX100. You also get a 4.2x optical zoom with a variable aperture of f/1.8 - f/2.8. That's equivalent to a 24-100mm zoom range and is actually pretty good; the RX100 is only 24-70mm in comparison, and the Fuji doesn't zoom at all.

Focusing is sharp - even in low light - and that wide aperture gives you the chance to create some sweet shallow-depth-of-field effects.

Running back through the snaps I took during testing, I rarely found a duff one - whether they were product shots of the HTC U Ultra smartphone or my own pictures from Star Wars Identities at London’s O2 Arena. Look... the tickets were a Christmas present, alright? Anyway, as it turned out, a dimly lit exhibition was the perfect place to test out the G7 X Mk II. There was a huge amount of detail to capture in scale models and classic costumes, and the Canon really delivered the goods.

I got an awesome photo of the Millennium Falcon and its roguish wear and tear, while Darth Vader looked suitably imperious when shot against a neon background. Granted, these are all static models we’re talking about, but outdoors and when challenged with actual people, skin-tones were suitably accurate.

Where the G7 X Mark II is less impressive is in terms of video. Canon is stubbornly reserving 4K resolutions for its top-tier DSLRs at the moment, so that means you’re stuck with a full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution in pretty much all of its other cameras. While the footage is good enough here, and you do have the choice of shooting framerates of up to 60p, there are several better cameras for video kicking around right now. Not least the 4K Panasonic Lumix TZ100.