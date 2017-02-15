ISO, aperture, AV, TV, huh? That doesn’t looks like a TV to me. Oh what do they all mean! Which way do I twizzle this knob? Oh blinzkis! I can see only black. Oh right, the lens cap is still on.

If that all sounds like a typical conversation every time you're handed a DSLR then the 800D might just be the answer.

Canon's long had an app which offers users tips and tutorials to help them master photography, but it’s not always convenient to whip out your phone, fire up the app and start tapping in your ISO questions as the sun goes down. Especially when you're trying to hold a camera at the same time.

The solution, according to Canon, is take the best bits from the app and put them in the camera itself, then call the whole thing the User Guide Mode. The 800D defaults to this mode, meaning that you’ll be shown handy tips on the screen as you shoot.

It's a trick that Nikon has also tried in its entry-level cams, and while we don't need that kind of help ourselves, obviously, we can see how beginners might find it incredibly reassuring in use. Canon's version of it certainly looked impressive in our brief time with the camera. The instructions are clear, with plenty of simple graphics to help illustrate the points, and don't get bogged down too much in jargon.

How useful they are will depend on your current level of expertise, but if you already know it all then maybe the 800D isn't the camera for you anyway.