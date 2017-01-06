The ZenFone AR isn’t the first Google Tango-enabled phone, nor is it the first to be ready for Daydream. But it’s the first to have both Tango and Daydream tech residing in the same phone.

Is that interesting? Hell yeah - Tango and Daydream individually have the power to respectively bring the virtual world to life or plunge you into it. Which, let's face it, is pretty cool.

But does that make it something you might actually want to buy? Well that depends on whether there's more to the ZenFone AR than its virtual smarts. And fortunately, there sure is.