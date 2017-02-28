There’s no escaping it - the A5 LED is the phone equivalent of a nightclub light machine, flashing and lighting up in ways that are guaranteed to grab attention.

It’s that removable rear cover that transfixes your gaze, using rows of LED lights to illuminate in time with the music being piped out of the phone’s speakers, or which change colour whenever a notification comes though.

This is essentially a cut-down version of the Moto Z’s Moto Mods, with a magnetic POGO connector pairing case with phone. It’s tricky to say if we’re looking at a new kind of upgradeable phone in the vein of Motorola, or a one-off designed to steal headlines at a trade show, but after seeing it in action, I think Alcatel’s system has real potential.

Back to the lights, though - they’re mesmerising. Play some music and the colours will change automatically, matching the beat like an equaliser. Get a Facebook message and the cover will light up blue, before flashing a big “F” letter so you know exactly what’s just come though. Those lights are bright, too: even face down on a desk, the LEDs will light up and make it look like your phone is floating above whatever it is sitting on.

The LED cover is removable, too. If you don’t want to be the centre of attention, you can swap it out for a standard, metal-effect cover that won’t flash whenever you get a new WhatsApp message.