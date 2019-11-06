We know, we know, this isn’t the first Note 10 we’ve seen this year, and it’s not the first phone we’ve seen with this design either – Huawei P30 Pro much? Xiaomi has borrowed from a couple of other brands in the last few days, but while the Mi Watch isn’t coming to the UK, this camera phone behemoth is.

Packing a big 6.47in curved AMOLED screen, the Mi Note 10 is a chunky thing, but it’s still elegant with its curved back. The body’s a combination of Gorilla Glass 5 and metal, it has a headphone jack – huzzah! – and the camera bump on the back means business.

For €549, it looks as good as it needs to, if not better, and the screen is a beauty, combining Full HD+ resolution and 600nit max brightness. In the flesh, we’re not left wishing it was QHD or 4K on first impression, with detail looking good even when we get right up close.