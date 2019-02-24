Xiaomi’s Mi 8 may have only officially launched in the UK late last year, but the smartphone market waits for no one, and already the Mi 9 is upon us.
Like the Mi 8, the Mi 9 is a high-value proposition at 449 euros.
However, it’s also packed with tech that you’d expect on a much higher-end device, like an OLED display, a triple-lens camera and 20W wireless charging, which is fast enough to charge the device in 90 mins.
It also boasts a non-intrusive teardrop notch design and a curved back that’s been certified by The Gaudi Academia of Knowledge, no less.
So is this the mid-range phone you need in 2019? Let’s find out.
Design: Ahead of the curve
The Xiaomi Mi 9 is a handsome looking phone. The company has long been doing phones with a high screen-to-bezel ratio, and the Mi 9’s front is full of a beautiful looking 6.39-inch 19.5:9 AMOLED display.
The 1080p display isn’t as high resolution as other flagships, but honestly, you’d be hard pressed to notice. It’s also in an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, in keeping with the taller phones that are fashionable today.
Xiaomi hasn’t provided a screen-to-body ratio, but the bezels are minimal, and the raindrop-style camera notch doesn’t intrude too much into the screen.
The rear of the phone has an aesthetically-pleasing curve which makes the phone easier to hold, although this does make the camera bump more pronounced.
Because of this curve, though, the Mi 9 avoids the iPhone problem where the camera bump stops it lying flat on a surface. The phone will rock, but only if you touch it at the side edges.
Our black model was a fingerprint magnet, but it felt sleek and certainly well constructed. The blue model that will arrive in the UK will have a “holographic rainbow spectrum” which Xiaomi says will give the phone a different appearance each time you pick it up.
Xiaomi has also gotten its curved phone certified by The Gaudi Academia of Knowledge. We’re not sure what the criteria for that award is, or the phone’s similarity to any of the Sagrada Familia designer’s work, but hey, Xiaomi seems pretty proud of it.
Performance: Taming the Dragon
The headline feature of the Mi 9 from a technical perspective has to be the inclusion of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855 processor. It’s the company’s new most powerful mobile CPU and it’ll be in loads of phones announced at CES this week, but it’s highly unlikely many of them will be at this 449 euro price point.
The Mi 9 also comes with a fairly large 330mAh battery, which should have no problem lasting a day doing some intensive multi-tasking. However, if you do need to charge the phone in a hurry, there are a couple of options.
First of all, there’s the 27W wired USB-C charger included in the box, which will get you from 0-70 per cent charge in 30 minutes and to full in 60 mins. This is using Qualcomm QC4+.
But it’s the 20W wireless charging that feels like more of a leap forward here. Using Xiaomi’s new wireless charger (sold separately), you’ll be able to fully charge the phone in around 90 minutes.
What’s more, this method of fast wireless charging has been safety approved by TUV Rheinland.
The in-screen fingerprint reader has also been sped up by 25 per cent over the previous Mi 8 phone. We tried it out and it was indeed very quick at unlocking the phone, with a good accuracy rate too.
Camera: Triple threat
Xiaomi’s decision to use three camera lenses means it competes with most other flagship smartphones available at the moment. Sure, Huawei has four, and Nokia has just announced a phone with five, but three seems to be the de facto standard this year.
In Xiaomi’s configuration, the main camera is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 1/2″ sensor, with a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera in support.
Xiaomi’s on-board artificial intelligence tech combines the image from all three cameras and the resulting images have been scored 107 by the DxOMark website. That’s just one point behind the brand new Samsung Galaxy S10, a phone that, remember, costs nearly twice the price.
Xiaomi is even more boastful of its video results. The DxOMark of 99 makes it the best smartphone currently available for taking videos, says Xiaomi.
We got a chance to play around with the “Pro” mode in Xiaomi’s camera app. In it, you can choose to shoot high-resolution 48-megapixel images, or switch to low-light settings, where the Mi 9 offers 1.6μm large pixels by combining four pixels into one.
Xiaomi Mi 9 Verdict
If you want a lot of phone for your money, then the Mi 9 looks to be another winner for Xiaomi.
The Chinese manufacturer has gone way above and beyond in many categories, offering cutting edge features and hardware that’s only just starting to appear on flagships at a much higher price.
True, the screen could be a higher resolution, and we might have liked a hole punch camera design, but Xiaomi has made smart choices when it comes to making this phone to a cost, and most people will be extremely happy with what they’re getting at this price.
We’ll have a full review of the Xiaomi Mi 9 very shortly. In the meantime, you should be able to start pre-ordering from the end of February, with the 64GB storage option costing 449 euros, and the 128GB configuration at 499 euros.