The Xiaomi Mi 9 is a handsome looking phone. The company has long been doing phones with a high screen-to-bezel ratio, and the Mi 9’s front is full of a beautiful looking 6.39-inch 19.5:9 AMOLED display.

The 1080p display isn’t as high resolution as other flagships, but honestly, you’d be hard pressed to notice. It’s also in an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, in keeping with the taller phones that are fashionable today.

Xiaomi hasn’t provided a screen-to-body ratio, but the bezels are minimal, and the raindrop-style camera notch doesn’t intrude too much into the screen.

The rear of the phone has an aesthetically-pleasing curve which makes the phone easier to hold, although this does make the camera bump more pronounced.

Because of this curve, though, the Mi 9 avoids the iPhone problem where the camera bump stops it lying flat on a surface. The phone will rock, but only if you touch it at the side edges.

Our black model was a fingerprint magnet, but it felt sleek and certainly well constructed. The blue model that will arrive in the UK will have a “holographic rainbow spectrum” which Xiaomi says will give the phone a different appearance each time you pick it up.

Xiaomi has also gotten its curved phone certified by The Gaudi Academia of Knowledge. We’re not sure what the criteria for that award is, or the phone’s similarity to any of the Sagrada Familia designer’s work, but hey, Xiaomi seems pretty proud of it.