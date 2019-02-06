Withings Pulse HR

Nothing jumps off the page here. It’s all black and sleek like Posh Spice in the 90s, with a rubber strap and a matte plastic screen and a metal under-carriage housing the heart-rate monitor which sits comfortably on the wrist.

At only 45g, you’ll forget you’re wearing it for the most part, which is handy – especially when sleeping.

It feels solid and after taking a couple of inevitable knocks, there’s not a scratch in sight. It’s not over ambitious design-wise and that’s a good thing. A swift press of the only button on the right gives you access to the menu system. Click through the options using the button or tap the fascia, you’ll find: time, date and progress bar on the first screen, heart-rate, step-count, miles covered, calories, battery, and an activity screen.

On the activity option, a long press opens the exercise options, you can have up to five activities and can customise which ones you want from the extensive list on the Withings Health Mate app. Highlights include Zumba and kite-surfing.

Another long press starts the tracking, and then yet another long press ends it. A newbie could get the hang of it very easily.

Unlike the colourful Fitbit Charge 3 screen, the monotone OLED screen isn’t particularly sharp and only takes up about a third of the hardened plastic fascia. The brightness level automatically senses the environment and will adjust accordingly. You can overrule this using the Health Mate app, though I never needed to.

The screen will generally be black, but raise your wrist to wake it up. There’s a couple of seconds delay, but this feature is much appreciated and in-line with the overall subtlety of this dainty compadre.

So the design and build isn’t ground-breaking, but it’s nice. Just nice.

One tiny gripe is that little rubber loop to thread the strap through keeps rolling to the end, meaning you get a long flappy bit dangling. Whilst it’s encouraging to see it wanting to take part in the psychical activity, it’s mighty annoying when you’re trying to get in a 5k in on a wet Sunday morning.