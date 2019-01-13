Withings’ current blood pressure monitor retails for $99, while the BPM Core will release in Q2 2019 for $250. So what makes it worth the extra cash? Well, it’s packed with more technology that will give you a fuller picture of your heart health in addition to the existing blood pressure readouts. It all feeds into the same existing app, but it will give your doctor more useful information when you have your next check-up.

The blood pressure monitor part of the equation remains the same — the armband inflates, takes a reading, and sends it to Withings either via WiFi or via Bluetooth to the app on your device. Withings says that 40 per cent of adults over 25 suffer from high blood pressure, so it could help those people understand where they’re at, and take preventative measures to address it.

The new technology in the BPM Core, though, comes in the form of an electrocardiogram and digital stethoscope. The BPM Core has two electrodes for what Withings calls medical-grade ECG functionality. One of them is in the cuff, and the other is in the steel tube that you hold when you’re taking a measurement. As a result, the device can spot irregular or fast heartbeats that could lead to atrial fibrillation.

As mentioned before, the stethoscope will keep an eye on valvular heart disease. Withings says the BPM Core is the first blood pressure monitor that will detect VHD risk.