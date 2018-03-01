WIN a £1527 Genelec Speaker System with Learn To Play Day

“There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about,” said Oscar Wilde, “and that is not being able to play the bassline to Disco Inferno.”

He had a point – making music is a skill that never loses its value, which is why Learn To Play Day is back on 17-18 March to offer anyone the chance to have a FREE taster lesson on any one of a range of instruments. Last year’s event saw 2,000 lessons given at over 120 venues nationwide.

Now, while you’re waiting for your virtuoso talent to be fully developed, how about winning some fancy home speakers courtesy of Learn To Play Day and Stuff? Comprising a pair of G Two active monitors and an F One active subwoofer*, Genelec’s 2.1 speaker setup is designed for music, films and gaming – it’s a home audio system built with professional studio tech.

Go to genelec.com to find out more about the Genelec range, and visit learntoplayday.com to locate your nearest free music lesson.

To be in with a chance of winning this system, just follow this link and answer the question.

But hurry! This competition ends on the 12th April 2018.