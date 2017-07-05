Win a KitchenAid Artisan Fridge worth £1300!

We’ve given away some pretty great gadgets through our competitions this year – a TV, a guitar, a PS4 Slim and much more. But all these fine prizes had one flaw in common: nowhere to keep courgettes! Which is why we’re particularly pleased with this month’s offering.

The KitchenAid Artisan Fridge is smarter than the average courgette storage facility. This 221-litre kitchen king has electronic controls with a touch user interface, and its ProAir System constantly monitors temperature and humidity. There’s also a Fast Cool option that rapidly lowers the temperature to chill your freshly chucked-in groceries.

Featuring a solid metal door, this mega-fridge is available in three colours – and you could win one in glorious Empire Red just by answering this highly technical question.

To find out more, visit kitchenaidlondon.co.uk or visit the KitchenAid Experience Store at 98 Wigmore Street, Marylebone, London W1U 3RE.