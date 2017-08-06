Win an Honor 9 for your best pal

National Pants Day, Lemon Meringue Pie Day, Wiggle Your Toes Day... it’s enough to make you long for good old regular Mondays and Tuesdays. We’re willing to make an exception for ‘Friendship Day’ though, as mates are up there with lemon meringue pies and other such things that make life worth living.

We’re running a competition on our Facebook page where you can tag a pal who’s in need of a new phone and they’ll be in the running to a win an Honor 9. And that's a pretty special prize: it's a properly premium phone with a stunning design and some seriously impressive specs. We gave it a whopping five stars in our recent review and even dropped it into our list of the 10 Best Smartphones at the heady height of No.4. That's above the iPhone 7...

So, win them an Honor 9 and you’ll look like a really nice friend. And in return, they'll owe you a pint. Or ten.