Well hello there, beautiful.
This stunning, shiny slab of a smartphone is the Honor 9. With a glinting glass body and subtle curves, it’s easy to see why it stands out from the current crop of all-purpose metal and polycarbonate handsets.
What’s not so easy to see? How the ruddy heck Honor is able to sell it SIM-free for £380. That might just make it the deal of the decade.
Y’see, it’s essentially a Huawei P10 that’s abandoned the aluminium in favour of a more flamboyant look - but kept all the goodies underneath.
That includes the fantastic dual-camera setup on the back. Don’t let the lack of Leica logos put you off: you’ll struggle to find better for less. And that includes the OnePlus 5. Gasp.
Honor 9 Camera
Let's be honest: the Honor 9 has no business having such killer camera hardware. Not at this price. Your £380 buys you a 12MP + 20MP dual camera setup that basically matches the kit you'll find on the much more expensive P10, only without any Leica logos. You get the same f/2.2 aperture, which can create beautifully blurred portraits.
You won't get optical image stabilisation or laser autofocus, which might slow down focus speeds and give you headaches when shooting in low light, but for daytime snaps, the Honor 9 really should be up there with the best of the smartphone world. OnePlus had better watch out - there's more than one budget bargain handset with dual cameras on the scene.
Even on the phone screen, though, our test shots are packed with detail, have plenty of contrast and look pleasantly colourful. And that's before you start playing with the multitude of shooting modes, including HDR, time-lapse, panorama and a full Pro mode that gives you control over ISO, shutter speed and white balance.
There's also a dedicated monochrome mode, which uses the 20MP sensor for some truly impactful black and white photos. It's ace.
We'll be keeping our fingers crossed that photos aren't as aggressively sharpened as they are on the P10, but will have to wait for a full review to find out.
Honor 9 Design & build
When the Honor 8 swapped metal for glass last year, it really stood out - so we couldn’t help but feel gut-punched when the more premium Honor 8 Pro went back to metal. Even if it did keep the eye-catching colour choices.
That’s why it’s so good to see the glass coming back on the Honor 9. Sure, a bad case of butterfingers will end in disaster, but you can’t deny it looks drop-dead gorgeous. There are 15 layers of glass here, which helps catch the light and create stunning reflections. It curves at the sides too, adding an even more luxurious design tweak that you wouldn't expect from a sub-£400 phone.
It doesn’t skimp on features in the pursuit of style supremacy, either. There’s a USB-C charging port at the bottom, and a microSD card slot next to the SIM card slot for adding extra storage if you manage to fill all 64GB of on-board memory.
The metal frame adds a lot of rigidity, and while the flat back doesn’t give you an awful lot to grip on to, it still sits comfortably in your hand thanks to the sensible screen size. About the same size as an iPhone 7, only with a much larger screen, it’s the ideal middle-ground between Apple’s most popular phone and the big-screen Android alternatives.
Honor's super-quick fingerprint sensor is back, but this time moves to the front. It means you can ditch the hardware navigation buttons for a one button nav, but we prefer the old rear-facing scanner - it sat exactly where you rested your finger, so you never had to scrabble around for it.
Honor 9 screen & sound
With no room in the budget for super-high resolutions or bezel-busting 18:9 aspect ratios, Honor hasn’t tried anything too fancy here: you get a 5.15in, Full HD LCD, and that’s plenty.
It’s a tiny bit bigger than the one you’ll find in the P10, and the underlying panel tech is slightly different too, but unless you’re got a magnifying glass, it’s tough to spot any real differences. Which means you’re getting a £650 display in a £380 phone.
Colours are vibrant, there’s ample contrast and brightness seems pretty high too. We’ll have to wait until we get one into the office for a full review to see how it stacks up to the more expensive competition, but even after a brief hands-on, it looks impressive for the money. Honor reckons it outputs in the DCI-P3 colour space too, which could mean good things for streaming video.
It’s a similar deal with the single speaker at the bottom. In isolation, it sounds loud and clear enough that you won’t have to instantly reach for a pair of headphones whenever you want to listen to podcasts or watch YouTube videos, but for critical listening you’ll still want to pop in a pair of buds. At least there’s a 3.5mm headphone port, so you don’t have to mess around with dongles or adapters.
Honor 9 performance & battery life
When it comes to power, there shouldn’t really be anything to split the Honor 9 from the Huawei P10 - they’re basically two sides of the same coin.
Both use Huawei’s home-grown Kirin 960 octa-core CPU, both have 4GB of RAM, and both have 64GB of onboard storage, plus microSD card slots for adding more capacity later.
We haven’t had a chance to properly test it out yet, but we’re expecting the Honor to keep perfect pace with the P10 - which will make it one of the plaster phones out there right now.
Whatever the benchmarks say, Android certainly felt smooth and responsive, with apps loading quickly and games delivering high frame rates. Games are silky smooth, too - frame rates don't dip at all on demanding titles like Assassin's Creed: Unity.
If the P10 is any indication, the Honor 9 should be pretty long-lasting when it comes to battery life, too. Both phones have a 3200mAh battery, which in the P10 is good for all-day use without having to reach for the mains. We’ll find out how the Honor stacks up in a full review a bit closer to launch.
Either way, it supports Huawei’s own brand of quick charging, so you won’t be waiting around for any more than two hours to get fully topped-up.
Honor 9 Software
You can have the best hardware around, but if the software that runs on it is a fiddle to use, you’re still in trouble. It’s here where fans of stock Android will tap out, because the Honor 9 is running EMUI.
But before you run off in terror, this is the latest 5.1 version, which sits on top of Android 7 Nougat and is actually pretty decent.
Sure, the unique looks take a bit of getting used to, and those icons are a real marmite moment, but it’s a lot more usable than previous iterations. There’s an app drawer now, if you want to enable it, and Android staples like split screen make an appearance.
Honor 9 initial verdict
It might have a heart of glass, but there’s no denying the Honor 9 looks like an absolute bargain. At £380 SIM-free, it’s at least £70 less wedge than a OnePlus 5, but practically matches it on specs.
As far as mid-range models go, it’s impossible to find more power, or a more competent camera for less.
The bigger surprise is how it also makes Huawei’s own P10 redundant. Ok, so you don’t get Leica optics or a tougher metal chassis, but most people aren’t going to care when the Honor costs £175 less.
We’ll have to wait until a full review to see how they stack up together, and whether it really can beat the OnePlus 5 in more areas than sheer value, but right now, things are looking very good indeed.