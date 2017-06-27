Well hello there, beautiful.

This stunning, shiny slab of a smartphone is the Honor 9. With a glinting glass body and subtle curves, it’s easy to see why it stands out from the current crop of all-purpose metal and polycarbonate handsets.

What’s not so easy to see? How the ruddy heck Honor is able to sell it SIM-free for £380. That might just make it the deal of the decade.

Y’see, it’s essentially a Huawei P10 that’s abandoned the aluminium in favour of a more flamboyant look - but kept all the goodies underneath.

That includes the fantastic dual-camera setup on the back. Don’t let the lack of Leica logos put you off: you’ll struggle to find better for less. And that includes the OnePlus 5. Gasp.