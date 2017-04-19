WIN an Apple Watch Series 2 with Unlocked, in cinemas 5 May

In Unlocked, which hits cinemas on 5 May, Noomi Rapace plays a CIA interrogator who unwittingly unlocks the key to a terrorist plot and must race against the clock to stop a devastating biological attack on London.
Now, an Apple Watch Series 2 might not be the first bit of equipment you'd choose for that situation, but it would certainly help keep track of a countdown, even when hiding from terrorists in what looks like a swimming pool (check out 1:44 in the trailer below). And when the danger's all over Noomi and the rather roguish-looking Orlando Bloom could exchange heartbeats using the Apple Watch's optical heart rate sensor. Aw.
But enough of Noomi and Orlando (although do check them out in Unlocked); how do you get your hands on your very own Apple Watch Series 2? Well, you could buy one, but winning one would be much nicer, and that's exactly what we're giving you the opportunity to do.
To be in with a chance of getting a 38mm Apple Watch Series 2 wrapped around your own wrist, watch the trailer below and then follow this link to answer a quick question about Unlocked.
But be quick - the prize draw closes on 13 May and we don't want you to run out of time!