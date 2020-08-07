Win an A.I. exercise bike worth £2995 courtesy of Smartech

Smartech has now officially launched The Bike Shop at Selfridges’ Oxford Street Store in London, wherethe Smartech team of expert curators have created a one-of-a kind electric vehicle destination. It’s also the best place to ride Car.o.l, the 40-second fitness phenomenon.

Car.o.l is claimed to be the world’s first AI exercise bike, with personalised pedal resistance to get you fitter quicker. According to its makers, science shows that a sudden demand for energy burns large amounts of sugar stores in 10 seconds, which means 40-second bike bursts over an eight-week plan could turbocharge your flab-fighting gains.

To celebrate The Bike Shop’s opening, we’re giving away one awesome Car.o.l. And if you’d rather seewhat other e-innovations are on display – including penny farthings from Richards of England – they’re available to test in a dedicated zone at Selfridges London or can be ordered at selfridges.com.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply follow this link and correctly answer the question. Hurry! Competition closes 10 September.