Win a Triangle AIO 3 wireless speaker worth £400 with the Scream movie

To celebrate the release of Scream (certificate 18), exclusively in cinemas from 14 January, we have teamed up with Paramount Pictures UK and Triangle to offer you the chance to win a Triangle AIO 3 wireless speaker!

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Book your tickets now at screammovie.co.uk

Join the conversation #ScreamMovie

About the prize

A perfect compromise between performance and size, the AIO 3 is a wireless speaker designed to bring music to rooms of 15m² and larger. You can stream music from your phone, tablet or computer thanks to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Triangle AIO app also enables you to create a multi-room network of up to 12 devices.

At the back of the AIO 3, you’ll find a wide choice of inputs such as optical, RCA 3.5mm and USB that enable you to connect up a wide range of audio and video devices. Housed in a wooden box enclosure, AIO is equipped with two 25mm silk dome tweeters and two 10cm mid-woofers. This 2 x 2-way configuration delivers true, detailed stereo sound with plenty of depth. A vent at the back reinforces the low frequencies for added performance.

Finished in gorgeous Scandinavian black, grey, blue and green fabrics from Gabriel and brushed aluminium pieces, the speaker AIO 3 blends elegantly in a living room, a bedroom or even the kitchen.

© 2021 Paramount Pictures

Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved

Check out the full terms and conditions.