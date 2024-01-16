WIN a BowFlex BXT8Ji folding treadmill! 

If you like running from the comfort of your own home, you’ll love BowFlex’s new BXT8Ji Folding Treadmill (£1599), and thanks to this month’s competition, you’ve got a shot at winning one.

The 51 x 152 cm running belt gives a soft landings and allows top speeds of up to 12mph with inclines of 15%. You can measure your heart rate with the integrated hand grips or the included HR chest strap, with a clear LCD display helping you to follow the 26 built-in workout programs.

The BXT8Ji comes with two months free of JRNY membership (after that it starts from £89/yr) unlocking the treadmill’s full potential with daily adaptive workouts, a library of trainer-led videos, over 200 real-world routes and more.

Don’t think you’ve got room for this type of kit? When you’ve finished your workout, simply fold the treadmill up and store vertically to reduce its footprint by more than 40%.

